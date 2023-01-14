Puyallup PD Launches Business Block Watch Program – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Puyallup Police Department has created a new program, tailored to businesses, to promote collaboration with law enforcement and reduce crime in the community. Modeled after Neighborhood Block Watch, the Business Block Watch takes the “neighbors looking out for neighbors” concept and applies it to the business community.

Puyallup PD Outreach Coordinator Keriann Cockrell explains the benefits of the program.

“The two biggest benefits of this program are relationship-building with our officers and improved communications,” says Cockrell. “When you interact with an officer one-on-one and get to know them, it decreases that intimidation factor, and business owners can feel more comfortable making contact. That plays into the second benefit, which is communication. In Puyallup, our officers respond to all calls for service. If you call us, we will respond. But if you don’t call us right away, then we are not going to be as effective in helping you. This program teaches business owners to be proactive with communication. If you see something, say something.”

The program is open to all businesses in the City. Once signed up, they will receive signage that they can display in their window, door, or interiors to show their participation.

One local business owner, Mike de Alwis from Bourbon Street Bar and Grill, quickly signed up for the program and praises it as an opportunity to build a relationship with law enforcement. “Bourbon Street Bar and Grill appreciates our relationship with the Puyallup Police Department,” says Alwis. “This program will provide training, improve communications, and send a strong message that businesses are united in fighting crime in our city.”

So, what exactly happens when you sign up? Cockrell says that once a business signs up, they can attend the Business Watch meetings, which are hosted by Puyallup PD every quarter. At the meetings, PPD discusses tips and suggestions for crime-proofing their businesses. Some example tips include the following.

Use a Buddy System – Get to know your neighboring businesses, who they are, and how you can contact them. Keeping an eye out for each other ensures safety for all businesses in the area.

Install Lighting – Having a well-lit space at your business entry and exit points is going to deter criminal activity and other bad behaviors.

Reinforce Entry Points – Install locks, fencing, gates, and other features to reinforce your business entry.

Keep your Vegetation Manicured – Trim your bushes, plants, and other vegetation so that your business can be seen. This prevents people from hiding or lurking in spaces that provide cover.

Install Security Cameras – This is an obvious one but having a good security camera not only prevents criminal activity but also helps law enforcement with identifying suspects.

The above tips are examples of what law enforcement calls Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED). It is a fancy term that basically means businesses can design the interior and exterior of their business space to deter and prevent crime. Relatively small things like trimming your bushes and installing lighting can make a difference in keeping criminals away. Even beautification measures like painting murals on your building and keeping your block clean of trash and litter create an inviting, welcoming environment that criminals are more likely to avoid.

“There are certain CPTED measures you can take inside your business in addition to outside,” says Cockrell. “For instance, having the cash register at the front of your business as opposed to the back is going to make it more difficult for someone to steal. The program teaches businesses to look at their interior layout and find ways to modify them to decrease the chances of criminal activity.”

Besides CPTED measures, Cockrell says that the best ways to prevent crime in your business are the following.

Interact with Law Enforcement – Get to know the cops who patrol your district. Let them know if you see suspicious activity. Don’t feel bad about calling 911. Officers want to hear from you.

– Get to know the cops who patrol your district. Let them know if you see suspicious activity. Don’t feel bad about calling 911. Officers want to hear from you. Report Suspicious Activity – Even if it seems like something small, let law enforcement know. Officers respond to all calls for service, big or small.

– Even if it seems like something small, let law enforcement know. Officers respond to all calls for service, big or small. Report Crime – If you see a crime being committed or if you believe that you are a victim of a crime, call 911. Officers are just a phone call away from helping.

These tried-and-true measures are the best ways to keep your business safe. To learn more about the Business Block Watch Program, and to sign your business up, please contact Keriann Cockrell at kcockrell@puyallupwa.gov. You can also visit the Puyallup Police Department’s website for more information.