Lakewood Heroes: Video Series (Lua Pritchard) – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Today’s Martin Luther King Jr. video series highlights Lua Pritchard, Executive Director of the Asia Pacific Cultural Center, or APCC.

Pritchard shares about the organization she has been part of since 1997 and how Dr. King’s message and vision are evident in the work APCC does every day.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service holiday is Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. As we celebrate this year, we honor the theme: Everybody can be great, because anybody can serve.

Each day from now until Jan. 16 we will highlight the work and volunteerism of people who have spent their time giving back to Lakewood. The videos will air on the city’s YouTube channel, the city website under “News & Updates” and on the MLK Day event page. They’ll also be shared on the city’s social media channels.

Feeling inspired? We have a list of local organizations that need volunteers or donations to help with their respective causes and missions to give back to our community on our MLK Day event page.

Day 3 Lakewood Heroes: Lua Pritchard