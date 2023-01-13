Building Inspection Requests Are Now Online – The Suburban Times

City of Fircrest announcement.

The Fircrest Planning & Building Department has been working towards our goal of becoming a paperless department.

We now offer online inspection requests. You can schedule your inspection here.

We conduct inspections on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 am – 2 pm.

Inspection requests must be received by 2:30 pm the day before. Please make sure to provide your name, address, and phone number.

We do not call to confirm your appointment.

You can contact permits@cityoffircrest.net with any questions.