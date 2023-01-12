What’s UP with Biz? U.P. Business Snapshot – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.
With 2022 in the rearview mirror, the City’s Planning and Development Services Department would like to provide a brief review of the past year’s major highlights:
- Site work is underway for the new Alta Narrows Urban Village (located on the site of the old AMC Theater and Narrows Plaza Bowl) that will be a new market-rate apartment community to include 274 residential apartments in a total of nine buildings.
- With the demolition of the old Red Apple building, work is proceeding on Grandview Plaza, which will be an eight-acre site that will include 185 units of mixed-use senior living at the corner of 27th Street and Grandview Drive.
- Bridgeview 125 officially opened at 3610 Bridgeport Way W., offering 8,500 square feet of commercial space and 125 apartment homes.
- Construction began on 4201 Bridgeport Apartments. The project features two separate buildings, with one five-story structure and one four-story building with a total of 101 apartment homes.
- Chipotle opened a new location at 4020 Bridgeport Way W., and a new Habit Burger is under construction next door that will open in the next 6 months.
- 19 ribbon cuttings celebrated new, relocated or official grand openings of U.P. businesses.
- 1,700 licensed businesses call U.P. home, with 300 new licenses issued in 2022 alone.
- A Northeast Business District survey gathered public input on opportunities and challenges facing the area between South 19th and 27th Streets from Cascade Place West to Mildred Street in the next 20 years.
- A COVID-19 Impact survey by the Economic Development Advisory Commission assessed how the pandemic affected local businesses.
- New episodes of the “Open for Business” video series premiered, produced by the City’s Communications Department and Pierce County TV.
