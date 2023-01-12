Upcoming family fun in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Tet Xuan – Vietnamese Lunar New Year at the Eastside Community Center on January 15 (1-4 pm).

Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service at Point Defiance Park on January 16 (9 am-12 pm).

Move Your Body in 2023. Personal Training.

Metro Parks is now recruiting Youth Sports Coaches.

Family Nature Walks. Titlow Park (January 21), Swan Creek Park (January 21).

Outdoor Adventures. Snowshoeing. Family (January 21).

Kids Night Out at STAR Center on January 20 (6-9 pm).

Co-Create to Recreate

January 31: 6 – 7:30 pm (Center at Norpoint)

February 7: 6 – 7:30 pm (Eastside Community Center)

February 15: 6 – 7:30 pm (People’s Center)

February 23: 6 – 7:30 pm (STAR Center)

March 2: 6 – 7:30 pm (Tacoma Nature Center)

Senior Arts Program

Eastside Community Center starts January 24

Center at Norpoint starts January 27

Senior Culinary Arts

Center at Norpoint starts January 27

STAR Center starts January 29

Fancy Hat Tea Party at People’s Center on January 27 (10 am-12 pm)

Teen Late Night

January 20: 7 – 10 pm (Center at Norpoint) – Grades 6-8

January 13 & 27: 8 – 11 pm (Eastside Community Center) – Grades 6-8

