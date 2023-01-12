Making A Difference Foundation Receives Grant from Skookum Contract Services – The Suburban Times

Making a Difference Foundation announcement.

Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded a $15,000 grant from Skookum Contract Services for MADF’s the new Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank building remodel project.

MADF’s Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank reduces the judgment and stigma to hunger while providing healthy, fresh food for those in need within Pierce and South King Counties. All food is provided for free to low-income people who visit with onsite and delivery services available. The food bank has been in its original location since first opening in 2003 on Tacoma’s Eastside. It has grown to be the largest and most diverse independently owned and operated food bank in the county with the largest delivery service. It is currently serving 60,000 people with 1.5 million pounds of food every month and the remodel project will increase MADF’s capacity in a new larger building just down the street from the present location. This project will give them the ability to go from serving five people to fifty at one time.

MADF’s President/CEO, Ahndrea Blue, said of the grant, “It’s important to our organization to serve as many people as we can and do so with dignity and respect. More and more people are coming to the food bank for food assistance, and it can be a challenge to not turn anyone away due to space and time constraints. Generous gifts like this grant from Skookum can help us reach our goal of expanding the food bank. Our new location will allow us to provide more food, giving clients more choice in the food their households need.”

The Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank is currently open for services at 3543 E. McKinley Ave, Tacoma from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information about the program, visit MADF’s website at www.themadf.org or call 253-212-2778.

Skookum Contract Services is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities for people of all abilities. Their Community Support Committee strives to help foster growth for likeminded nonprofits that serve the communities around Skookum contracts. They are a national leader in Disability and Veteran recruitment, hiring, and retention.