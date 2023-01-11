The Last Sunset – Interesting Star Studded Western – The Suburban Times

Storyline:

Brendan O’Malley (Kirk Douglas) arrives at the Mexican home of old flame Belle Breckenridge (Dorothy Malone) to find her married to a drunkard getting ready for a cattle drive to Texas. Hot on O’Malley’s heels is lawman Dana Stribling (Rock Hudson) who has a personal reason for getting him back into his jurisdiction. Both men join Breckenridge and his wife on the drive. As they near Texas tensions mount, not least because Stribling is starting to court Belle and O’Malley is increasingly drawn by her daughter Missy (Carol Lynley). – Jeremy Perkins {J-26}

The film keeps you wondering about who will be alive at the end of the cattle drive.

Director – Robert Aldrich

Writers – Howard Rigsby (novel “Sundown at Crazy Horse”) Dalton Trumbo (screenplay)

Stars – Rock Hudson, Kirk Douglas, Dorothy Malone, Joseph Cotten, and Carol Lynley.

I found this film on tubi.

Besides the stellar actors in the film there were other well-known actors that were either thought highly of or were on the way to their own stardom: Regis Toomey, Neville Brand, and Jack Elam.

Rock Hudson and Dorothy Malone attracted to each other instead of a husband.

Although the teaser sounded good, what sold me on watching the film, was the name of the screen writer, Dalton Trumbo. Trumbo had been a target of right-wing propaganda mostly based on wild accusations by U.S. Senator Joseph R. McCarthy, a Wisconsin Republican who claimed knowledge of communist infiltration of the U.S. government during the 1950s. Trumbo refused to name any of his friends or associates as communists. Trumbo was not a communist. He served a year in prison rather than lie and spread the names of his friends and associates. He stood up for what he thought was right. Trumbo protected his friends and continued writing screen plays under numerous aliases. He even had his friends writing under different names.

Trumbo scripted many award-winning films, including Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (1944), Roman Holiday (1953), The Brave One (1956), Exodus, and Spartacus (both 1960). Roman Holiday and The Brave One were written under assumed names, and given credit a few years later. Whenever I see a film written by Dalton Trumbo, I watch the movie no matter what it is about.

Kirk Douglas and Carol Lynley, the daughter of the husband.

User Review – #44

The Girl in the Yellow Dress

The one and only teaming of Kirk Douglas and Rock Hudson in The Last Sunset was a fortunate one. Kirk’s production company Bryna put this film together and the wise Kirk knew what he was doing when he took the flashier and meatier part of the villain. In that regard The Last Sunset is similar to Gunfight at the OK Corral where the straight arrow hero of Wyatt Earp played by Burt Lancaster took a definite second place to Douglas’s Doc Holiday. As Brendan O’Malley, Douglas is one devilishly charming one with the ladies and fast on the draw as all get out. In fact, Douglas’s libido seems to get him in a whole lot of trouble. It’s the reason that sheriff Dana Stribling played by Rock Hudson is down and out of his jurisdiction in Mexico chasing O’Malley. It’s more than a job with Stribling as you’ll see in the film.

While in Mexico Douglas meets an old flame of his, Dorothy Malone there with her husband Joseph Cotten and daughter Carol Lynley. Both he and Hudson strike an unusual bargain with the family. They’ll aid them in their cattle drive to the American side of the Rio Grande, but then Douglas and Hudson will have it out. Sounds crazy, but all will be revealed to the viewer before the film is over, although I’m sure some will guess. Hudson got the far less glamorous part of a straight law and order sheriff. He has his moments, but the film really turns on the personality and charm and considerable talent of Kirk Douglas. This is definitely one of his top ten performances on film. Sad it isn’t shown more often. Dorothy Malone was doing very well around this time as a portrayer of western women. Her career really took off after that Oscar in Written on the Wind. She’s the epitome of a strong willed pioneer woman who had to bend a few conventions to survive. The Last Sunset is a great western, the usual amount of traditional western activity with some very adult themes in this which I just can’t reveal lest it ruin one’s viewing.

The cattle and a lot of bull to keep it interesting.

I agree with the review above. I enjoyed the film . . . even though I watched it around two in the morning. Consider it an interesting and well deserving homage to courage and sticking by your convictions.

Robert Aldrich, the director, was no slouch, either. His credits involve many well-known productions, but three of my favorites were Vera Cruz, The Longest Yard, and The Dirty Dozen. You’ll find more information on all of these films via IMDB as well.