Strickland’s 2023 Valentines for Veterans and First Responders Drive – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) announced the launch of her Valentines for Veterans and First Responders drive. Residents, schools, and organizations are invited to make handmade valentine’s cards and bring them to the Congresswoman’s district offices starting on Monday, January 23, 2023, through Monday, February 7, 2023. Once received, valentines will be distributed to veterans and first respondents living and working across Washington’s 10th Congressional District.

“Veterans and first responders deserve our respect and gratitude,” said Strickland. “Our Valentines for Veterans and First Responders drive is a great opportunity for the entire South Sound community to acknowledge the extraordinary service and show love to the thousands of veterans and first responders.”

Residents can leave cards at the Congresswoman’s District Offices: Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting on Monday, January 23, 2023, through Monday, February 7, 2023.

LACEY DISTRICT OFFICE

Lacey City Hall – 3rd Floor

420 College St SE

Suite 3000

Lacey, WA 98503

Drop-off: Labeled box by first-floor elevator

LAKEWOOD DISTRICT OFFICE

6000 Main Street SW

Suite 3B

Lakewood, WA 98499

Drop off: Labeled box by City Hall front desk

For questions or mailing or drop-off instructions, please contact our office at (360) 459-8514.

For large valentine’s card pick-up, please contact Angela Shin at (202) 225-9740.