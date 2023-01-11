PLU selected for American Passport Project – The Suburban Times

Pacific Lutheran University announcement.

Pacific Lutheran University was recently selected to participate in the second cohort of the Institute of International Education (IIE) American Passport Project. Through this initiative, 25 eligible PLU students who have never had a U.S. passport, will get one free of charge. PLU was one of 40 institutions in the United States to be selected.

“We’re honored to have been selected and are looking forward to PLU students benefiting from this program,” said Tamara Williams, executive director or PLU’s Wang Center for Global and Community Engaged Education. “We know that immersive study away experiences are often transformative for our students and this grant will help us connect more students with opportunities.”

PLU study away participants can pick from semester or full-year programs in locations that range from Norway and China to Trinidad and Tobago, or shorter January Term and summer programs from a diverse rotating list of countries that include Italy, Namibia and New Zealand. For those looking to explore other parts of Washington or the United States, domestic options include Neah Bay, Washington, and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Internships, research, language immersion and cultural exploration are foundational elements of study away experiences, and vary from program to program. Whereas many of PLU’s peer institutions contract with outside providers for most of their study away opportunities, more than 80 percent of PLU study away programs are led by PLU faculty members.

Additional information about the Passport Project and how students can be nominated will be distributed in the fall by the Wang Center for Global and Community Engaged Education.