Pierce County Council chooses council leadership for 2023 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Council announcement.

At its second regular meeting of the year, the Pierce County Council once again elected a bipartisan group to serve as Council leadership for 2023.

Councilmember Ryan Mello (District 4) was elected Council Chair for 2023, Councilmember Marty Campbell (District 5) was re-elected vice chair, and Councilmember Dave Morell (District 1) was re-elected executive pro tempore. Mello and Campbell are both Democrats and Morell is a Republican.

“It is an honor to have the trust and confidence of my colleagues to serve as the Chair of the Pierce County Council,” said Mello. “This is an important year as we continue to take on the many challenges of our county, including affordable housing, homelessness, improving our behavioral health system, reducing crime and improving the quality of life of all Pierce County residents. We will also be crafting a new two-year budget for the County this year.”

The Chair of the County Council is an important role. In addition to presiding over all regular council meetings, the Chair represents the Council at functions and often serves as a spokesperson for the governing body.

The vice chair is an equally important role. The vice chair presides in the absence of the chair and is an important leadership voice.

“I am honored to have the support of my colleagues, and I look forward to continuing to serve District 5 and all of Pierce County in my role as Council vice chair,” said Campbell. “This year’s agenda is full of important items to address our county’s most pressing issues, including the passage of a 1/10 of 1% sales tax – or one penny on a $10 purchase – for affordable housing and related services. With the work ahead, I am happy we have continued with our commitment to bipartisanship on the Council.”

The executive pro tempore is a councilmember selected to perform some of the County Executive’s duties in the event of the executive’s absence or temporary disability.

Morell held this position last year and in 2019. In addition, he served as Council vice chair in 2020 and 2021 and has been elected to a position of leadership every year since joining the Council. Prior to joining Council, Morell was state representative for the 25th Legislative District and served as fire commissioner for Central Pierce Fire and Rescue.

Council is expected to vote on its standing committee membership and leadership as well as appointments to the many regional boards and commissions the County Council is represented on at its next regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 3 p.m.