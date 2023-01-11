Making A Difference Foundation Receives Grant from Puget Sound Energy Foundation – The Suburban Times

Making a Difference Foundation announcement.

Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded a $5,000 grant from Puget Sound Energy Foundation in support of MADF’s the new Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank building remodel project.

After first opening as a small food closet 20 years ago, the Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank has grown to be the largest independently owned and operated food bank in Pierce County. During that time, the food bank has remained at the same location on the Eastside of Tacoma. The increase in the number of households needing food assistance and the amount of food that is needed to give to these households, has pushed the current location beyond its capacity. The new food bank building, just down the street, will offer the needed space for more food storage, more choice, and faster service to the 60,000 people who visit every month.

Ahndrea Blue, MADF’s President/CEO, said of the grant, “MADF is successful because of our supporters, and we are truly grateful for the support from the Puget Sound Energy Foundation. The remodel of our new food bank building has been a long time in coming as we have just continued to see the need within the community continue to grow. Because of this donation, we are a step closer to the end of the project and opening a free grocery store that the community can be proud of.”

The Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank is currently open for services at 3543 E. McKinley Ave, Tacoma from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information about the program, visit MADF’s website at www.themadf.org or call 253-212-2778.

The Puget Sound Energy (PSE) Foundation is dedicated to keeping local communities safe and supported where PSE serves and operates. It is a nonprofit entity operating independently of Puget Energy and PSE. It was established in 2006 after a $15 million endowment was received from the proceeds of Puget Energy’s sale of InfrastruX Group, an unregulated subsidiary. They note that none of the PSE Foundation’s funds will ever come from PSE’s utility customers rates.