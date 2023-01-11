City of DuPont Parks Master Plan Survey – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont announcement.

City of DuPont Parks & Recreation is conducting a survey to establish priorities for the future of our parks and recreation facilities, programs and services. The City will use the information obtained in this survey to help update our Parks Master Plan. Your opinions and ideas matter. An important part of the planning process is receiving input from our residents to form our goals and objectives for future years. With this plan, the City hopes to enrich the future of the community and have a positive effect on quality of life. The survey takes approximately five minutes and is located here.