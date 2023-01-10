Seeking applications for board and commission positions – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Many Puyallup residents help build community through volunteer service. The City of Puyallup is soliciting applications for current vacancies and upcoming term expirations on the following citizen volunteer boards and commissions:

To be considered for appointment, submit a complete application no later than 5:00 pm on January 13, 2023.

Please note that many of these positions require Puyallup residency. For more information, email info@puyallupwa.gov or call 253-841-5480.