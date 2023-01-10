 Cops v Teachers 2023 Seeking Sponsors, Beneficiary Applications – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Cops v Teachers 2023 Seeking Sponsors, Beneficiary Applications

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Baron Coleman/Event Coordinator.

The 14th Annual Cops v Teachers Charity Basketball Game (April 29, 2023) is a fundraising event with the proceeds being awarded to selected recipients.

Organizers hope to identify a school aged child challenged with a significant illness to apply. However organizers will review any and all circumstances. All proceeds from this event will support the recipient(s) selected. Application deadline is January 15, 2023. (Download an application here.)

If you own a business or work for a business that may be interested in sponsoring this event and/or donating a Raffle Basket, please contact us at baroncoleman@comcast.net or 253-583-5550 x7717. Thank you.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *