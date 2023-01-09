MultiCare Sound to Narrows set for June 10 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma’s beloved Sound to Narrows event returns for its 51st year. Sound to Narrows offers something for everyone, from the state’s oldest 12K run for all ages to a 20-yard diaper dash for kids.

Early bird registration for the month of January starts at $35 for adults and $10 for children participating in the 12K or 5K; includes a collectible T-shirt and runner’s bib. Entry for students participating in the Fit for Sound to Narrows 2K is $5.

Proceeds from Sound to Narrows will benefit MultiCare Academy for Students in Healthcare (M.A.S.H.) Camp, a free, five-day camp that introduces local high school students to careers in health care.

Sound to Narrows has a long history in Tacoma dating back to 1973. Since 2003, MultiCare has put on the race as a way to provide a fun, healthy event that focuses on our community. For more information and to register, visit soundtonarrows.org.

WHAT

Events include the classic 12K, fast 5K, youth 2K and 20-yard diaper dash

WHEN

Saturday, June 10, 2023, with races beginning at 7:30 a.m.

WHERE

North Vassault and 37th Street

Tacoma, Wash.