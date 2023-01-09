 Hidden Heroes 2023 kick off – The Suburban Times

Hidden Heroes 2023 kick off

City of Lakewood announcement.

Beginning Jan. 17, 2023 the city of Lakewood will kick off its 2023 Hidden Heroes campaign as part of its Martin Luther King Jr. recognition and celebration of February as Black History Month.

Each week the city will email a newsletter that highlights local, national and international Black and African American leaders and their accomplishments.

If you would like to receive this weekly email, which will run Jan. 17-Feb. 27, 2023, please here to sign up.

