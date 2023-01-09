CPSD Promising Future: Elena Bryany – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Meriwether Elementary School third grader Elena Bryant.

Elena loves going to school in the morning and is friends with all the students in her class. “We all like helping each other,” she said. “When students are having a hard time with something, my teacher lets us help them figure out a problem or focus on a topic.”

One of the topics that Elena confidently helps other students with is math. “My favorite thing we’ve done this year is rounding,” she said. “We’ve rounded our tens and hundreds, and soon we’re going to do thousands.”

Aside from math, Elena has enjoyed working on a project for her class about animal adaptations. “We worked on four different paragraphs and now I’m writing the conclusion of my project about puffer fish on PowerPoint,” she said. “I learned lots of different things, like how they are nocturnal fish who have night vision.”

Elena’s love for animals goes beyond this class project and is something she hopes to pursue when she is older as a veterinarian or the owner of a doggy daycare. “I love to study all animals which is why I think it’d be fun to be a vet, but I also love taking care of dogs and want to watch them when people travel,” she said. Elena already runs her own mini daycare at home where she dotes on her husky, Ice Man, and her cat, Thor.