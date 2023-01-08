SSMCP Requests for Proposals Amended – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

On December 1, 2022 South Sound Military and Communities Partnership (SSMCP) published three RFPs for work in 2023 that have since been amended. Those amendments refer to the project timeline and maximum allowable costs for all three RFPs issued.

A link to the amended RFPs is provided here: SSMCP Request for Proposals (RFPs) – City of Lakewood

Summary of work pertaining to RFPs-

Beginning in 2023, SSMCP anticipates federal grant funding through the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation (OLDCC) to carry out three key initiatives within 2023-2024 Work Plan. Those initiatives are outlined here:

Military Installation Resiliency Review- The core purpose of the MIRR is to identify the risks, hazards, and vulnerabilities of concern as it relates to the ability of the military to carry out its missions on the installation that could be mitigated through investments and solutions outside the fence line in the community. The focus of the MIRR project will involve an all-hazards approach in terms of screening threats, risks, and vulnerabilities (either natural or manmade, including from the effects of climate change and compatible use), to identify and prioritize areas of concern that should be the subject of further study and evaluation, and recommend actions or investments outside the fence line to mitigate risks of highest concern.

Housing Study 2.0- An update to the 2020 Housing Study that will compare and contrast two different housing studies, SSMCP’s Housing Study from 2020 & a DOD-contracted housing study done in close proximity. Next, it will identify opportunities for collaboration and potential barriers to accessing adequate and affordable housing for active duty service members near JBLM. It will also assess opportunities for collaboration to incentivize homeowners, landlords, and property managers that could offer their properties to military families. The Housing Study 2.0 plans to also analyze how off-base housing availability and development can best contribute to lowering the backlog of military family housing need.

Military Spouse Employment Review – This review will assess the conditions state-wide military spouses face as they move to various military installations in Washington, and it will address the primary and secondary barriers experienced as they attempt to gain employment. This study will compare and contrast policies, available funding, educational opportunities, and job placement resources across every major military installation in the State and compare those with other military installations throughout the country.

For questions regarding this work, please contact Maria Tobin at mtobin@cityoflakewood.us or call 253.241.7854