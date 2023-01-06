Sounder trains available for Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Seattle sports fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to this weekend’s Seahawks game. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

The special service will be available Sunday, Jan. 8, for the 1:25 p.m. Seahawks game against the Rams.

Note that S Line game train timetables have some slight changes from earlier in the season. The first inbound Sounder S Line train departs Lakewood at 9:51 a.m. The train will stop at all Sounder S Line stations though Sumner and then arrives at King Street Station at 11:07 a.m.

The second inbound Sounder S Line train departs Lakewood at 10:11 a.m. and serves all S Line stations, arriving at 11:27 a.m.

Return trains for the S Line in the direction of Lakewood depart King Street Station 20 and 45 minutes after the end of the game, serving all stations.

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return N Line train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at http://www.soundtransit.org/seahawks.

Link light rail runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 19 stations including Northgate, Roosevelt, University District, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila SeaTac and Angle Lake. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadium.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Rail riders can avoid post-game ticket vending machine lines by purchasing a Day Pass at their originating station. One-way tickets and Day Passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app.

Another way to skip lines at ticket vending machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $3 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips.

ORCA LIFT fares are available for low-income adult passengers. Regional Reduced Fare permit holders are seniors age 65+ and riders with disabilities.

ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at www.myORCA.com.

A few additional reminders for a smoother trip: