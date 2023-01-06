Faster and Faster; part 4, ‘More Powerful Than You Can Possibly Imagine’ – The Suburban Times

If you have a minute of audio of a lost loved one… now you have their voice forever.

Just add anecdotes to flesh out family histories that, in a way, never die.

https://www.technologyreview.com/2022/10/18/1061320/digital-clones-of-dead-people/

Now take the next inevitable step of combining audio and deepfake AI to create…

Well, you have to see it for yourself.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2022/11/12/artificial-intelligence-grief/

Ultimately we will have to come to our own personal terms with this immediate horizon.

This will give you a sense of ‘the uncanny valley’.

https://builtin.com/robotics/uncanny-valley-examples

You can stay in the cave of ‘status quo’. But to paraphrase Samuel Morse ‘what hath the mob wrought’. Or better to quote Yogi Berra, “the future ain’t what it used to be”.

Once the editor of The Suburban Times hits ‘post’ on this article (or, more appropriately, his AI) these features will already be going obsolete to even more shattering discoveries. Stay tuned.

The future is now.

