SSHA3P is accepting applications for appointment to its Advisory Board – The Suburban Times

City of Fircrest announcement.

South Sound Housing Affordability Partners (SSHA3P) is accepting community members’ applications for appointment to its Advisory Board.

How to Apply

Applications submitted by January 27 will be considered for the first round of interviews. To submit an application, please go to: South Sound Housing Affordability Partners (smartsheet.com)

Membership

The Advisory Board will advise on efforts to create more affordable, attainable, and accessible housing throughout Pierce County communities. SSHA3P seeks members who reflect the geographic and demographic diversity of the Pierce County community and who represent one of the following categories:

people with experience living in affordable housing,

developers, designers, planners, builders, or managers of housing development projects, and

advocates or advisors on land use and housing issues

Members will be asked to complete a one, two, or three year term.

Meetings will occur approximately every other month on weekday evenings.

About SSHA3P

Established in 2021, SSHA3P is an intergovernmental collaboration in Pierce County working together to create and preserve affordable, attainable, and accessible housing throughout our communities. SSHA3P members are Pierce County, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, the Cities and Towns of Auburn, DuPont, Edgewood, Fife, Fircrest, Gig Harbor, Lakewood, Milton, Puyallup, Sumner, Steilacoom, Tacoma, and University Place.

For More Information

Attend a virtual question and answer session on Tues, January 17 from 11 AM – 12 PM or 6 PM – 7 PM.

If you have any questions, please contact Mary Connolly at Mary.Connolly@piercecountywa.gov or call/text (253) 625-4153.