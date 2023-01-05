Fatality Apartment Fire in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

On Wednesday morning, firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the 12900 block of Lincoln Avenue SW in Lakewood. The call was dispatched at 11:41 a.m. and the fire was out at 11:55 a.m. This quick stop by firefighters helped to contain the fire to the one apartment and not spread to other units.

Unfortunately, despite their quick actions, this incident resulted in a fatality. The victim was an adult male who was the only occupant in the apartment at the time of the fire. The cause is currently under investigation.

