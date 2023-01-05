 Fatality Apartment Fire in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Fatality Apartment Fire in Lakewood

· ·

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

On Wednesday morning, firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the 12900 block of Lincoln Avenue SW in Lakewood. The call was dispatched at 11:41 a.m. and the fire was out at 11:55 a.m. This quick stop by firefighters helped to contain the fire to the one apartment and not spread to other units.

Unfortunately, despite their quick actions, this incident resulted in a fatality. The victim was an adult male who was the only occupant in the apartment at the time of the fire. The cause is currently under investigation.

firefighters in front of a fire engine loading hose after a fire incident

The post Fatality Apartment Fire in Lakewood appeared first on West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.