Faster and Faster; part 3, ‘What You See Will Defy Explanation’ – The Suburban Times

For sheer breathtaking fun and amazement, it’s hard to beat generating beautiful visuals with just a few words. Think of an entity. Now think of a visual style. Then…

https://www.midjourney.com/showcase/recent/

Next step, create conceptual worlds that never existed (until now).

https://labs.openai.com/

Now… let AI create a comicbook series.

https://www.cnet.com/culture/ai-drew-this-stunning-comic-series-youd-never-know-it/

Or create people that never existed.

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2022/12/thanks-to-ai-its-probably-time-to-take-your-photos-off-the-internet/

If you’ve made it thus far down the rabbithole, are you yet ready for the reality-shifting imagery options available. Here are a DOZEN that allow you to swap faces in pictures, including putting yourself into famous videos or memes, combine faces, or the option to age or ‘de-age’.

12 Best Deepfake Apps and Websites You Can Try for Fun

Finally, future-tech gives us a glimpse of immortality.