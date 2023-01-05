Caring for Kids Happy Hearts Auction – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Diane Formoso.

Caring for Kids is holding it annual Caring for Kids Happy Hearts Dinner Auction. The event will be held on Saturday, February 11th at the Clover Park Technical College McGavick Center starting at 5:00 P.M. Tickets are $45 or a table for 10 is $450. If you would like to buy a ticket, donate a live or silent auction or become a sponsor please contact Diane at carekids@comcast.net or 253-279-9777.

All the money we raise goes directly to provide basic needs in our community. Our dedicated volunteers work hard at making a difference! Please come and join the fun!