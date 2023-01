Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain snow and leave the driving to us! Sign up now for adult snowshoeing or family snowshoe/snow play trips.

Adult Snowshoeing – Jan 14

Family Snowshoeing – Jan 21

Family Sledding Trip – Jan 28

Adult Snowshoeing – Feb 11

Family Snowshoeing – Feb 18

Family Sledding Trip – Feb 25

Adult Snowshoeing – Mar 11

Family Snowshoeing – Mar 18

Family Sledding Trip – Mar 25

Learn more at the Metro Parks website.