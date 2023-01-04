Hat Contest and Hat Parade at Karshner Museum and Center for Culture & Arts – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lynda Belt, Karshner Museum and Center for Culture & Arts.

Karshner Museum and Center for Culture & Arts Celebrates National Hat Day with Making a Hat art project, a Hat parade, a Hat Contest and a Hat Exhibit. First, families and children are invited to make a hat during events coming up at the Museum. Supplies for making a hat are available. Then, participate in a Hat Parade on January 21 at 1 pm.

All are welcome and any unique, funny, beautiful, or weird hat is accepted. Handmade hats can be entered into a contest with many awards given. In addition, a new exhibit “HATS, HATS, HATS” has just opened which includes artifacts from the Karshner Museum’s collection as well as community members hats of distinction.

Hats from around the world and different eras are on display. All events and public hours are free to the public.

Check out the Karshner Museum and Center for Culture & Arts Facebook page for more information or email KarshnerCenter@puyallup.k12.wa.us