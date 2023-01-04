Faster and Faster; part 2, ‘Eye of the Beholder’ – The Suburban Times

Artists may tremble at the variety of image tools available to the populace.
Or they can use them as well.
Here are but a few of the mind-bending tools available to armchair Picassos.
Want to see a new you? Upload a few selfies, then you can render a composite in any style imaginable (and maybe some that aren’t).
https://www.vice.com/en/article/88qdpa/people-are-now-making-fake-selfies-with-ai
Want to breathe life into those pictures of grampa? This may be the eeriest of all of the AI offerings.
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/ai-program-deep-nostalgia-revives-old-portraits-180977173/
Now YOU can colorize black & white pictures.
Is your den just not complete without a portrait of you as a swashbuckling buccaneer? This is one of thousands of historical options to cast your image upon.
https://www.myheritage.com/ai-time-machine
But wait, there’s more (mind-bending technological advance)!
Amaze your friends! Amuse your family! Annoy your boss!
Tomorrow, the bleeding edge of future shock…
Leave a Reply