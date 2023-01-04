 Faster and Faster; part 2, ‘Eye of the Beholder’ – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Faster and Faster; part 2, ‘Eye of the Beholder’

· · Leave a Comment ·

Artists may tremble at the variety of image tools available to the populace.

Or they can use them as well.

Here are but a few of the mind-bending tools available to armchair Picassos. 

Want to see a new you? Upload a few selfies, then you can render a composite in any style imaginable (and maybe some that aren’t). 

https://www.vice.com/en/article/88qdpa/people-are-now-making-fake-selfies-with-ai

Want to breathe life into those pictures of grampa? This may be the eeriest of all of the AI offerings.

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/ai-program-deep-nostalgia-revives-old-portraits-180977173/

Now YOU can colorize black & white pictures.

https://palette.fm/

Is your den just not complete without a portrait of you as a swashbuckling buccaneer? This is one of thousands of historical options to cast your image upon.

https://www.myheritage.com/ai-time-machine

But wait, there’s more (mind-bending technological advance)! 

Amaze your friends!  Amuse your family!  Annoy your boss! 

Tomorrow, the bleeding edge of future shock… 

Reader Interactions

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *