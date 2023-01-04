Faster and Faster; part 2, ‘Eye of the Beholder’ – The Suburban Times

Artists may tremble at the variety of image tools available to the populace.

Or they can use them as well.

Here are but a few of the mind-bending tools available to armchair Picassos.

Want to see a new you? Upload a few selfies, then you can render a composite in any style imaginable (and maybe some that aren’t).

https://www.vice.com/en/article/88qdpa/people-are-now-making-fake-selfies-with-ai

Want to breathe life into those pictures of grampa? This may be the eeriest of all of the AI offerings.

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/ai-program-deep-nostalgia-revives-old-portraits-180977173/

Now YOU can colorize black & white pictures.

https://palette.fm/

Is your den just not complete without a portrait of you as a swashbuckling buccaneer? This is one of thousands of historical options to cast your image upon.

https://www.myheritage.com/ai-time-machine

But wait, there’s more (mind-bending technological advance)!

Amaze your friends! Amuse your family! Annoy your boss!

Tomorrow, the bleeding edge of future shock…