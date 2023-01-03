Cops vs Teachers 2023 Now Accepting Applications For Recipients – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Baron Coleman/Event Coordinator.

The committee for the 14th Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Basketball Game is now accepting recommendations for this years recipient(s). This year we are particularly identifying a school aged child challenged with a significant illness. However we will review any and all circumstances. We encourage all circumstances to apply. All proceeds from this event will support the recipient(s) selected. Application deadline is January 15, 2023. (Download an application here.)

Event will take place Friday, April 29, 2023 with additional information TBA.

In addition, if you are a business or work for a merchant that is interested in sponsorship of this event and/or donating a Raffle Basket, please contact the committee at the email or phone below.

Should you have any questions, please contact us at baroncoleman@comcast.net or 253-583-5550 x7717. Thank you.