Colorful Snowflakes with Fred Oldfield Center – The Suburban Times

Colorful Snowflakes with Fred Oldfield Center

City of Puyallup announcement.

Join artist Tracey Marcrum in creating a collage-based watercolor painting. Using hand-drawn and cut-out snowflakes, students will learn how to create a unique piece by layering watercolor paints.  Designed for students ages 8-12. Space is limited. Please register to reserve a space. This class will take place in the Puyallup Public Library meeting room.   

Register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E4BA9A72EA7FDCE9-colorful.   

The Puyallup Public Library is located at 324 S. Meridian.

