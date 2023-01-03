Colorful Snowflakes with Fred Oldfield Center – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Join artist Tracey Marcrum in creating a collage-based watercolor painting. Using hand-drawn and cut-out snowflakes, students will learn how to create a unique piece by layering watercolor paints. Designed for students ages 8-12. Space is limited. Please register to reserve a space. This class will take place in the Puyallup Public Library meeting room.

Register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E4BA9A72EA7FDCE9-colorful.

The Puyallup Public Library is located at 324 S. Meridian.