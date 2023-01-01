Swearing-in Ceremony for New, Returning Councilmembers at First Council Meeting of 2023 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Council announcement.

The Pierce County Council will hold a swearing-in ceremony during the Council meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in the Pierce County Council chambers on the 10th floor of the County-City Building (930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room 1046 in Tacoma). The Council will also elect officers for the year.

A reception is scheduled at the end of the Council meeting for the three councilmembers being sworn into office.

What: Pierce County Council Swearing-in Ceremony

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 3 p.m.

Where: County-City Building at 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room 1046 Tacoma, WA 98406

All Pierce County Council meetings are also available for hybrid capacity with a remote option. For remote attendance, use https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/97661787423 or call (253) 215-8782 and enter Web ID 976-6178-7423.

Councilmember Dave Morell (District 1) and Councilmember Marty Campbell (District 5) are being sworn in for their second terms, and Councilmember-elect Robyn Denson (District 7) is being sworn in for her first term of office for the Pierce County Council. Denson served on the Gig Harbor City Council since 2020.

“I’m excited to get to work serving my constituents in both the urban and rural areas of my district,” said Denson. “I look forward to working with my Council colleagues and the community on important initiatives, including ending homelessness, lowering crime, improving mental health and ensuring we are protecting the environment for future generations.”

Per the Pierce County Charter, councilmembers are limited to two four-year terms. Denson’s predecessor, Derek Young, who served as the council chair for the last two years, completes his second term in office Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

For the returning councilmembers, both expressed excitement at the opportunity to continue serving as a voice and advocate for the people of Pierce County.

“As I enter my 2nd term as the councilmember for district one, I thank the people of my district for the trust they have placed in me, and I look forward to continuing to represent the perspectives, views, and issues of our district,” said Morell.

On returning for a second term, Campbell said, “Together, we achieved a lot in my first term, including securing $253 million for homelessness and affordable housing just this year. I’m excited for the opportunity to continue serving the people of Pierce County and my district, including work to get to Vision Zero, which is an effort to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries.”