 On Monday, Jan. 2, Pierce Transit Operating on Sunday Schedule – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

On Monday, Jan. 2, Pierce Transit Operating on Sunday Schedule

· Leave a Comment ·

Sound Transit announcement.

While New Year’s Day occurs on Sunday, Jan. 1, the holiday is officially recognized this year on Monday, Jan. 2. Due to observation of the holiday, all Pierce Transit routes will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, Jan. 2.

To see their route’s Sunday schedule, customers may visit PierceTransit.org/Pierce-Transit-Routes, click on their route number, and click on the “Sundays” tab.

In observation of the holiday, Pierce Transit’s “Bus Shop” customer service location at Tacoma Dome Station will also be closed Jan. 2 for walk-in and bus phone service.

Customers may sign up for route alerts and be notified of route schedule changes at PierceTransit.org/StayConnected.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *