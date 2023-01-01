On Monday, Jan. 2, Pierce Transit Operating on Sunday Schedule – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

While New Year’s Day occurs on Sunday, Jan. 1, the holiday is officially recognized this year on Monday, Jan. 2. Due to observation of the holiday, all Pierce Transit routes will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, Jan. 2.

To see their route’s Sunday schedule, customers may visit PierceTransit.org/Pierce-Transit-Routes, click on their route number, and click on the “Sundays” tab.

In observation of the holiday, Pierce Transit’s “Bus Shop” customer service location at Tacoma Dome Station will also be closed Jan. 2 for walk-in and bus phone service.

Customers may sign up for route alerts and be notified of route schedule changes at PierceTransit.org/StayConnected.