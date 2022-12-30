Wanted: Youth Sports Coaches – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Now recruiting coaches for Flag Football and Volleyball.

Coaches are needed for Beyond the Bell and community leagues at 36 Tacoma Public Schools (TPS) elementary school locations. We can’t do this without the help of dedicated volunteers.

Practices will be either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

Games are on Saturday mornings and usually only require a one-hour commitment.

All teams are coached by volunteers who are background checked at national and state levels. We also provide training for any individuals willing to coach. Teams and players are registered for sports as coaches are available.

Key Dates:

Coaches application deadline: Friday, January 13, 2023

Coaches Meeting: TBD

First Day of Practice: Week of February 21

Learn more about Volleyball and Flag Football Leagues

Learn more at the Metro Parks website.