Update on Solid Waste Management Inclement Weather Impacts – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

Following last week’s inclement weather impacts, the City of Tacoma’s Solid Waste Management continues to collect all residential garbage and recycling one day late this week. While most residential food/yard waste customers will also see collection one day late this week, those who would have normally seen collection on Friday, December 30 will instead see collection on Monday, January 2. Solid Waste Management appreciates the community’s patience as crews work diligently to return to regularly scheduled collection days.

Residents will continue to be notified of schedule changes on the Recycle Coach app, on cityoftacoma.org/solidwaste, or by calling (253) 502-2100.