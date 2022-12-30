Sound Transit makes Link and ST Express buses fare-free all day on New Year’s Eve – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Link light rail and ST Express buses will be fare-free all day New Year’s Eve, providing passengers with a safe and reliable option for their holiday travel plans.

Link light rail and Sound Transit Express buses are fare-free from 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Sound Transit will operate extended Link light rail service on New Year’s Eve, with 15-minute late night service. The last southbound trip will leave Northgate Station at 1:58 a.m. The last northbound train will leave Angle Lake at 1:41 a.m. Due to operator shortages, there will be no extended service on ST Express buses this New Year’s Eve.

For more details and for information about service throughout the holiday period, please visit the Sound Transit website.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express, T Line, Sounder S Line and Sounder N Line. Rider Alerts provide information about schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather. Just go to soundtransit.org/Subscribe-to-alerts.