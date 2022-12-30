Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Starting next week, we will no longer post weekly COVID-19 data updates on social media or send them to our email subscribers. You’ll still be able to visit our website to find regularly updated information on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

On Dec. 29:

Our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 90 for Dec. 13-19.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 2.3 for Dec. 11-17.

We confirmed 8 new deaths from Dec. 11-24.

As of Dec. 24, 70.3% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 31.9% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,865,100 doses to Pierce County residents, 643,400 completed their primary series, and 288,000 residents are up to date. More than 123,754 Pierce County residents have received a bivalent booster.

In the last 2 weeks:

We administered 9,800 doses.

We administered 800 first doses.

An average of 700 residents received a dose each day.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: