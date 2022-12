Lakewood Playhouse announcement.

Lakewood Playhouse will host auditions for Much Ado About Nothing on January 3 and 4 (starting at 7 pm). Performances will be March 3-26.

Much Ado About Nothing, written by William Shakespeare and directed by Scott Campbell.

Gender neutral casting. All BIPOC Actors are strongly encourages to audition.

Lakewood Playhouse is located at 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd, Lakewood, WA 98499.