Tacoma Light Trail Bike Ride 2023 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, Wash. – Celebrate the light and the new year with Downtown On the Go and Tacoma Light Trail on a free, family friendly bike ride on Thursday January 5th, 2023. The ride will highlight light art on the Trail, with details on the installations provided by Tacoma Light Trail director Rosemary Ponnekanti. Bring your friends and light up your bikes!

Gather together at 6 p.m. at ALMA in Downtown Tacoma (1322 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma, 98402) to decorate your bike with lights and reflectors. Free materials available while supplies last, zip ties and tape provided. The ride will leave around 6:30 p.m. and will follow a ~2 mile route across Downtown Tacoma. This ride is open to all ages and abilities. Youth must be accompanied by adults. There will be some hills, which will be taken slowly.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged at DowntownOnTheGo.org. A waiver must be signed before participating.

