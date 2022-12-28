 Metro Parks Fitness and Personal Training at Community Centers – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Fitness and Personal Training at Community Centers

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Sign up for personal training at the front desk at any community center

Purchase 3 sessions get the 4th free
Purchase 5 sessions get the 6th free
Purchase 10 sessions get the 11th free

  • 3 Sessions $65/each
  • 5 Sessions $65/each
  • 10 Sessions $55/each

Meet the trainers and learn more about fitness at each center:

Fitness at Community Centers

Choose a schedule to find out how you can put fitness and fun into your day.
Fitness classes are free for community center members.

Fitness Schedules:

