Metro Parks Fitness and Personal Training at Community Centers – The Suburban Times

Sign up for personal training at the front desk at any community center
Purchase 3 sessions get the 4th free
Purchase 5 sessions get the 6th free
Purchase 10 sessions get the 11th free
- 3 Sessions $65/each
- 5 Sessions $65/each
- 10 Sessions $55/each
Meet the trainers and learn more about fitness at each center:
Fitness at Community Centers
Choose a schedule to find out how you can put fitness and fun into your day.
Fitness classes are free for community center members.
Fitness Schedules:
