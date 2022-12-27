Day Island Residents Battle Rising Tides – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

On Tuesday morning, residents on Day Island in University Place found many of their homes with water inside due to the king tides rising from Puget Sound. Fortunately, there were no injuries or rescues necessary.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) responded to a service call on Day Island, where crews arrived to find rising water, covering the street. Dive teams from WPFR and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department were on scene and knocked on doors to check on residents.

Thankfully, no one was in need of assistance during this incident, but had they been, first responders were prepared and train regularly for such events.

