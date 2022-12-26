Winter Classes for 2023 Announced for Aspiring Actors – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD INSTITUTE OF THEATRE is dedicated to making theatre and theatrical education accessible to all.

Registration is open! Introducing “Pay-what-you-can” tuition.

LIT (LAKEWOOD INSTITUTE OF THEATRE) is dedicated to making theatre and theatrical education accessible to all, and is open to all those who wish to participate in a class/camp/workshop regardless of their family’s financial situation.

This quarter our after-school production camps will be offered at a sliding scale to ensure our students and parents are able to set the price that is sustainable for them. The options will start at the minimum registration fee and increase in increments of $25. During checkout enter the promo code of the amount you are able to pay. The promo codes will be listed on the camp page at LIT’s website, as well as the registration page.

Please note that promo codes are specific for each camp, so if you are enrolling for more than one camp the code will only apply to the camp for which it has been assigned. If you wish to enroll for multiple camps, or multiple students in one camp, and use any additional promo codes, you will need to register for each camp separately.

LIT also offers payment plans for tuition. Please register and pay the registration fee, and then email Debbie Armstrong at darmstrong@lakewoodplayhouse.org to arrange the payment plan for the remaining tuition.

Those choosing the pay-what-you-can tuition option will be required to have at least one family member help usher a performance, as well as put up 5-10 posters in their neighborhood to advertise the show. LIT also requests a thank-you letter from the student(s), sharing their experience and what they have gained from being a part of the production.

If you have an issue with the codes or any questions, please email darmstrong@lakewoodplayhouse.org to help get you enrolled.

If your situation allows, please consider enrolling at the full tuition amount which will help offset the cost for other families.