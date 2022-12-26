The Optimist Club asks what brings out the optimism in you? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by West Tacoma Optimist Club.

Students are invited to participate in the Optimist International Essay Contest sponsored by the West Tacoma Optimist Club. The contest is open to those under the age of 19 as of October 1, 2022, and who have not yet completed secondary school or its equivalent.

The topic for the 2022-2023 school year is: “Who is an Everyday Hero that Brings Out the Optimism in You?” An application form with instructions may be downloaded here.

The West Tacoma Optimist Club will award the first-place entry $250, second-place $150, and third-place $100. The first-place entry will move forward to the Pacific Northwest District competition where it may win a $2,500 scholarship.

The application form and essay may be emailed to wtoptimistclub@gmail.com. Entries must be received by January 20, 2023.

The West Tacoma Optimist Club was started in 1956 as a chapter of Optimist International. Optimist International is a positive thinking organization that provides programs for youth and individual communities around the world. You can be an optimist by contacting linda@newoptimistclub.com.