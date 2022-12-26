KOMO News: Vandalism at 4 Pierce County substations knocks out power to thousands on Christmas – The Suburban Times

“TPU reported more than 650 customers were without power as of 6:30 a.m. Monday. Power is expected to be restored by 7 a.m., according to the TPU website. TPU said 7,300 customers were without power early Christmas morning.”

From the TPU website as of Dec. 26 at 3:20 pm, 13 customers are still without power.

From TPU’s Twitter as of Dec. 26 at 3:39 pm: All our customers are back online after the intentional damage to our system yesterday. We appreciate everyone’s patience while our crews worked overnight and into this afternoon on restoration. We were able to deploy a mobile substation to restore power.

