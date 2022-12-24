Looking Back: 2022 in Review – The Suburban Times

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement.

It is truly hard to believe 2022 is ending. I want to extend my thanks to many in the community that have been part of the work accomplished this year. The number of meetings attended, and emails sent, pale in comparison to the face-to-face conversations with community members around town, at events or in between meetings. We have some incredibly passionate and creative community members in the 6th district that bring ideas to the table.

Legislative Highlights of 2022

By December 2022, fireworks are limited to July 4 and Dec. 31 in unincorporated Pierce County, per Ordinance No. 2021-79. I’m hopeful this will help reduce the impact to our neighbors with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), pets and farm animals.

Consumer protections for animal sales, per Ordinance No. 2022-10, requires pet shops to only sell animals that come from humane breeders. It goes into effect January 1, 2023.

Adopted the Pierce County Housing Action Strategy, R2022-162s, to address the homeless epidemic and lack of attainable housing.

Established the illegal dumping and littering reduction task force, R2022-160, after hearing from many of you and witnessing the volume of roadside garbage.

Community Highlights of 2022

I held listening sessions (community conversations) around a number of important community topics.

#WeekWithoutDriving: I was challenged to do everything that I normally do, all without driving myself in a car alone. It truly was eye-opening.

I was in a parade on Anderson Island, watched a parade in Lakewood, attended the Apple Squeeze in Steilacoom, and the Tree Lighting and community clean-up in DuPont. I even got to join the 5th SFAB on JBLM to see a live simulation of an overseas operation.

Community Connections

I know I usually provide a bulleted list of events and activities around the 6th District. There are a lot, but I want to encourage all in the community to just enjoy family and friends where you can and when you can. This can be a stressful time of year, so break out a board game, bundle up and go for a walk, or just pause for a couple of minutes and take stock of what brings you joy in your life.

As always, it is a pleasure to serve you all to the best of my ability. I continue to learn new things, meet new people, and try to find ways to solve problems. My network continues to grow, and I really am enjoying the opportunities and challenges that come my way.

Have a wonderful and safe holiday enjoying your traditions and a happy new year!