John Henry joins Sound Transit as Chief Financial Officer – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit today announced John Henry’s appointment as its Chief Financial Officer, a position in which he will play a central role in overseeing the nation’s largest transit expansion program.

“As we enter a period of rapid expansion, John will bring deep experience in finance and strategy and a highly collaborative and innovative approach to managing large and complex operating and capital budgets,” said Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm. “Sound Transit serves a region with more than 50 cities and nearly half the state’s population, and we rely on strong partnerships with the state and federal governments. John’s proven creativity in helping organizations and jurisdictions collaborate across borders and boundaries will support our work to build a truly regional system. I look forward to his contributions.”

Henry brings more than 20 years of experience in finance, accounting and treasury services, with particular focus in general ledger accounting, investment and banking functions management and credit analysis. He will start at Sound Transit in the late February timeframe after wrapping up his current role as chief financial officer of the American Public Transportation Association (APTA). At APTA he is responsible for the organization’s strategic direction, financial management and information technology functions.

“I want to thank Julie Timm and Sound Transit’s leadership team for selecting me as the incoming CFO,” Henry said. “I am delighted to help execute a once-in-a-generation capital program that will provide the Puget Sound Region with a fast, efficient and well-run transit system. I look forward to the exciting work to come. I am saddened to leave my APTA colleagues, but I will remain very connected to the industry and my transportation colleagues and friends.”

“John is a highly talented and skilled finance professional who will be a great asset to Sound Transit as it continues its important transit expansion for the Puget Sound Region,” said APTA President and CEO Paul Skoutelas. “We will miss John greatly at APTA but are so pleased he will be applying his talents to help Sound Transit move forward.”

Previously, Henry served as the chief financial officer for the Jefferson County Commission in Birmingham, Alabama. In that role, he partnered with human resources leaders to redesign the accounting and finance functions to better maximize talent. He implemented a new procurement process that utilized reverse auctions; he also collaborated with department heads to implement a new county-wide financial structure.

Prior to working in the public sector, he spent time in the banking industry, serving as vice president at JP Morgan Chase & Company and director at MW Logistics Incorporated.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Henry graduated from its Airborne and Ranger schools and received an honorable discharge as a captain.

Henry earned a bachelor’s in accounting from Virginia State University and an MBA from the Howard University School of Business. He is also certified as a CPA, CMA and CTP.