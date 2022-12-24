Edgrens named to Union University President’s and Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

Lakewood’s David Edgren was one of 346 students named to Union University’s President’s List.

The President’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Lakewood’s Sarah Edgren was one of 374 students named to Union University’s Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.