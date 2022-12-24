 Edgrens named to Union University President’s and Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

Edgrens named to Union University President’s and Dean’s List

Lakewood’s David Edgren was one of 346 students named to Union University’s President’s List.

The President’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale. 

Lakewood’s Sarah Edgren was one of 374 students named to Union University’s Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale. 

Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.

