Tacoma Public Utilities Board Chair Carlos M. Watson appointed to National Public Power Council – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Public Utilities Board Chair Carlos M. Watson was named to a one-year term as an at-large member on the American Public Power Association’s (APPA) Policy Makers Council (PMC) by its Board of Directors.

The PMC is made up of local officials from public power communities across the country. Its mission is to assist APPA in promoting legislation that benefits public power utilities nationwide and oppose potentially harmful legislation. The Council also provides advice on other issues of importance to the Association. The PMC is made up of members who serve on either utility boards or are elected officials in public power communities. Members of the Council meet a minimum of twice a year and participate in meetings with elected representatives and congressional staff for the purposes of supporting the APPA’s national legislative agenda.

APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. APPA represents public power before the federal government to protect the interests of the more than 49 million customers that public power utilities serve, and the 93,000 people they employ. The Association advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations. Its members strengthen their communities by providing superior service, engaging residents, and instilling pride in community-owned power.

Carlos M. Watson is a realtor with Carlos Watson Real Estate in Tacoma. He is a member of the NAACP, Tacoma Black Collective, National Association of Realtors, Mocha Mentoring, Tacoma Urban League, and 100 Black Men organization. He attended Tacoma Community College and served in the US Navy as an avionics technician.