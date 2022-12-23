Solid Waste Management Inclement Weather Impacts – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

Due to current weather conditions, the City of Tacoma’s Solid Waste Management will not be picking up residential garbage, recycling, or food/yard waste on Friday, December 23. Solid Waste Crews will be one day late on residential garbage collection the week of December 26.

The Tacoma Recovery and Transfer Center (3510 S. Mullen Street) is closed on Friday, Dec. 23. The center will open for regular hours starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Crews will attempt to pick up recycling and food/yard waste containers one day late, depending on available resources and road conditions. Residential customers should call in missed containers if their container has not been serviced for more than two working days after their scheduled collection day at (253) 502-2100. The Tacoma Recovery and Transfer Center is scheduled to open at noon on Friday, December 23.

Solid Waste Management will pick up garbage at essential service facilities (hospitals, warming shelters, rescue mission, and grocery stores) on Friday, December 23, and plans to pick up those remaining customers tomorrow, Saturday, December 24. Commercial recycling customers will be picked up one to two days late the week of December 26.

Residents will be notified of schedule changes on the Recycle Coach app, and information will be posted on cityoftacoma.org/solidwaste, or customers can call (253) 502-2100 for more information.

For more information on winter preparedness, to view a list of street closures due to weather, and to view the snow routes map, visit cityoftacoma.org/inclementweather.