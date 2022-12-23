Pierce County sewer rates to increase Jan. 1, 2023 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Customers in Pierce County’s sewer service area will see a 3 percent increase in their sewer rates starting Jan. 1, 2023.

In November 2021 the Pierce County Council passed Ordinance No. 2021-106, which set the sewer rate as part of the 2022-23 biennial budget.

Within the Chambers Creek service area, single-family residential customers will pay $59.06 monthly, up from $57.34 in 2022. Multi-family customers will pay $51.59 per unit monthly, up from $50.09. Commercial customers will pay a basic service charge of $17.67 each month, up from $17.16. Commercial volume service charges vary by classification and will also increase by 3 percent from 2022.

Within the Cascadia service area, single-family residential customers will pay $65.17 monthly, up from $63.27 in 2022. Multi-family customers will pay $57.39 per unit monthly, up from $55.72. Commercial customers will pay a basic service charge of $8.77 each month, up from $8.51. Commercial volume service charges vary by classification and will also increase by 3 percent from 2022. For specific sewer rate information, visit PierceCountyWa.gov/Sewer-Rates.

A rate adjustment is necessary to support the operation and reliability of the public sewer system in the service area. Rates help fund increasing costs for preventative maintenance, regulatory requirements, and meeting growth demands in Pierce County. They also cover operational costs associated with our various regulatory compliance permits through the Washington State Department of Ecology.

In addition to operating the Chambers Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant in University Place and the Cascadia Wastewater Treatment Plant in Tehaleh, Pierce County Planning and Public Works maintains approximately 715 miles of pipeline, 100 lift stations, and 770 residential grinder pump stations.

The Planning and Public Works Department provides sanitary sewer service to an estimated population of nearly 320,700 people through approximately 71,000 residential and commercial accounts in unincorporated Pierce County and the cities of Lakewood, University Place, DuPont, Edgewood, and Milton, the Town of Steilacoom, and portions of the cities of Tacoma and Fife.

Pierce County Council will review the 2023 sewer connection charges in January 2023, and the new connection rates will go into effect Feb. 1, 2023.