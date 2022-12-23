Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Starting Jan. 1, we will no longer post weekly COVID-19 data updates on social media or send them to our email subscribers. You’ll still be able to visit our website to find regularly updated information on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

On Dec. 22:

Our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 90.3 for Dec. 6-12.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 2.7 for Dec. 4-10.

Deaths are updated biweekly. The next update will be Dec 29th.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: