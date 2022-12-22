Reaching Out to Local Theaters for Live Productions – The Suburban Times

Years ago Peg and I took our granddaughter Talia to see the “Pump Boys and the Dinettes.”

Peg used to go to the Seattle Rep, ACT, and other Seattle theatres. (see nwadventures.us)

Peg and I have been writing reviews of plays and musicals for the Tacoma area for years. Over time we've expanded to include Olympia and Federal Way. It's amazing the number of actors we see these days going from one theater to the next. We love it.

Here we have Meghan Ames as Buttons (left) with Cinderella played by Jessie Selleck (right). Photo credit: Michelle Smith-Lewis.

Years ago Peg and I took our granddaughter Talia to see the “Pump Boys and the Dinettes,” a wonderful musical with great music and lots of humor. We had seen that musical at the Tacoma Actors Guild and just loved it. We thought our granddaughter would also love it . . . and she did. The music was excellent, the actors were excellent, and the story was excellent. Over the years we kind of forgot about the theatre there until we saw the latest “Panto” at CenterStage in Federal Way.

This year’s panto was Cinderella. A panto is wild and hilarious production that teases and produces lots of laughter from an audience of young or old. This production featured a stock character, Buttons, who runs the show. This year the character was played by Meghan Ames. Meghan was new to us, but once we found out that she had been performing in a number of productions at the Vashon Repertory Theatre our ears perked up. Peg and I had already been thinking about booking a cabin for a weekend trip to Vashon this summer.

Vashon Repertory Theatre produces thought-provoking, intimate, story-driven theatre that brings to light issues meaningful to our time and place on Earth. The theater’s aim is to be known throughout the Puget Sound region for creating excellent theatre that is inclusive and breaks down barriers of race and in our communities and the world.

Vashon Repertory Theatre is part of the Vashon Center for The Arts vashoncenterforthearts.org

Address: 19600 Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon, WA 98070

We’ve visited Vashon a number of times over the years. The view from our kitchen is straight across the water to Quarter Master Harbor, so we sometimes feel that the island is calling to us.

The Vashon Repertory Theatre is located just over half way up from the Tahlequah ferry landing on the south end of the Vashon Island. The Vashon Repertory Theatre is located in the Vashon Center for the Arts. If you went directly east from the center across the sound you would wind up in Normandy Park, north of Des Moines.

We have a website designed just for spreading the news and details about various productions. The website shares information about our local production houses. Also, some of our theatres have young actor programs available for training. Our details about the theatres and then some samples of what they produce hopefully brings more live theater lovers. We don’t put reviews on our website, but leave them for The Suburban Times to share.

For information on local theatres, please visit: tacomatheatredirectory.com